Park Place Capital Corp Buys 80 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Globant by 9,034.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 110.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Globant by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average of $179.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.15.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

