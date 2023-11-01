Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 218 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.32. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

