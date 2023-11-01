ATS (ATS) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$753.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.40 million. ATS had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

ATS stock opened at C$46.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.52. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$40.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 target price on ATS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

