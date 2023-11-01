Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:V opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

