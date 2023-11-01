Park Place Capital Corp Buys 465 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 205.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $234.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.73 and its 200-day moving average is $247.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

