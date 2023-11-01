Park Place Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $56.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

