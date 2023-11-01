Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

