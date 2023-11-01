Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $59.01.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kirk David Cooper sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $44,599.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Red River Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

