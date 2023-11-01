Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $350.87 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.91.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.