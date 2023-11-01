iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Cut by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

