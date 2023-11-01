The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $158.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

