Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 864,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bruker by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 747.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

