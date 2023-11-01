Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Rises By 6.2%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 642,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $284.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.