Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Update

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Beam Global by 960.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 117.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

