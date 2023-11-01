Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 120,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 41.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.63.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

