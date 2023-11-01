Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Agora Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ API opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Agora has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Agora had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on API

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Agora in the second quarter worth $38,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.