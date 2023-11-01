Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 128.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,443,783.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,739. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,073.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,443,783.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,739. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

