Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Expands By 5.8%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 850.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 1,132.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

