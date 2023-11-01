Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

CHRD stock opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,873 shares of company stock worth $3,707,718. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,579,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 689.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.89.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

