Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVID. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

