authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

authID Stock Performance

AUID opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. authID has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 1,148.00% and a negative net margin of 7,626.66%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $132,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,290.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in authID by 918.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 939,476 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in authID in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in authID in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in authID by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in authID by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares during the period.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

