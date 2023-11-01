Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CoStar Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
