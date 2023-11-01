Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of FOX by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.