Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,212 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after buying an additional 216,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after buying an additional 302,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

