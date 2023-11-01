Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 8,974 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.96. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.56.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

