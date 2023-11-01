Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,757,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,757,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at $197,774,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,912 shares of company stock valued at $17,836,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

