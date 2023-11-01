Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 219,119 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1,675.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,119 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

