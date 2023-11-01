Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 114,336 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $961.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $63.77.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

