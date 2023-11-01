Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.28% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7921 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

