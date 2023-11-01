iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

