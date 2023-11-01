Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 19,535 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 127,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FSTA opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

