Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its stake in Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

