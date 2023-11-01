Larson Financial Group LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 409.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

