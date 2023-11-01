Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schlumberger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,712. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.