Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 287,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,462,000.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $28.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

