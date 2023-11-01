Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

