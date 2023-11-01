3,021 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

