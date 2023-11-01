Larson Financial Group LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

