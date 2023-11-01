Larson Financial Group LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.