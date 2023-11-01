Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 232 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

