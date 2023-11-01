Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,802 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 297.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

