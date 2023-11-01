Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,802 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 297.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.