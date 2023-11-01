Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

