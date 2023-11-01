Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.