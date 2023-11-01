Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Stake Lowered by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BMAR stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

