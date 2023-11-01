VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

GDX stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.