Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 399 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

