Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $5,912,000.

BATS:BJUL opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

