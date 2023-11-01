Larson Financial Group LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

