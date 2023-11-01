Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HEICO Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Benchmark upped their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

HEICO stock opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 12 month low of $147.69 and a 12 month high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $3,043,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of HEICO by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 17.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

