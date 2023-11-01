Ecolab Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Up 5.4 %

ECL stock opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.99 and a 200-day moving average of $175.84. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

